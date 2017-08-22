Cops on the Search for 2 Armed Robbers.

Carbondale police need your help finding two suspects who robbed a business last night. Reports from WSPD say that just before 11:00 p.m. officers were called to a business in the 500 block of East Main Street on report of an armed robbery that occurred. Officers said that two suspects went into the business, showing their guns, and demanded money. They ran away with an undisclosed amount. Both suspects were wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts and no one was injured. The robbery is still under investigation. If you have any information on this case call the Carbondale Police Department.