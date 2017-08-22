Eastern Missouri Man Shot to Death

Authorities in eastern Missouri’s Iron County are investigating a shooting death in a rural area. huck McCabe was fatally shot Friday in Hidden Valley Lakes near Annapolis. Sheriff Roger Medley says McCabe and a neighbor were involved in an argument that led to the shooting. Medley says it appears that the shooter acted in self-defense, but it will be up to the prosecutor to decide if charges should be filed. The name of the person who fired the fatal shot has not been released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting Iron County in the investigation.