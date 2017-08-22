House Policy Development Caucus Visit’s Sikeston

The members of the Missouri House Policy Development Caucus will hold a town hall meeting in Sikeston for public input on the funding problems plaguing the state’s transportation system. State Representative and chairman of the group, Jeff Messenger says the goal is to talk to Missourians from all walks of life to get their thoughts on how the state should generate much-needed revenue for its roads and bridges. He also said that the state transportation department currently has $825 million in high-priority unfunded transportation needs .The caucus will be presenting eight possible funding options for Missourians to consider at these meetings. The meeting will take place today (August 22) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.