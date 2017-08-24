AT&T’s Booming Business

Officials said that Last year’s creation of a “fiber corridor” was a major contributor to AT&T’s announcement to bring 150 jobs to its call center, company and city. AT&T Missouri president John Sondag made the announcement Wednesday at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. He said the goal of AT&T is to bring the latest in technology, services and products to all customers and all businesses in all communities served. He says over the past three years, AT&T invested $1.8 billion in its networks throughout Missouri, upgrading service towers, bringing 1-gigabyte service to more customers. “Those investments helped generate a lot of jobs for those businesses, which in turn created jobs for AT&T. Throughout Missouri, 250 job opportunities will be created in call centers and retail stores and as service technicians. Hiring events will be in St. Louis and Springfield for retail and call-center positions, respectively. A recruiting event for call-center positions in Cape Girardeau will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Osage Centre.