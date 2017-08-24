Graves County Man Faces Sexual Offenses

Graves County Sheriff’ deputies have arrested a Graves County resident for various sexual offenses. Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says that on Friday, a deputy received a complaint of a juvenile being sexually abused by a care giver. The deputy, assisted by a worker from the Department of Community Based Services, interviewed the juvenile. The juvenile opened up about two separate incidents that had taken place in the past week. The alleged perpetrator, David Edgin, denied all wrong doings. On Tuesday, the juvenile was taken to the Purchase Area Sexual Assault Center, in Paducah. Where a forensic interview was conducted. At the conclusion of the interview, the deputy came back to Graves County and arrested Edgin. He was charged with one count of rape 1st Degree, one count of sodomy 1st Degree and one count of sexual abuse 1st Degree. He was lodged in the Graves County Jail.