Large Machine Shop Fire

Monday evening at 7:35 pm the Gordonville Fire Department was dispatched to a structure/machine shop fire on County Road 324. The Gordonville Fire and Jackson Fire were first arriving Engine companies on scene with multiple agencies right behind them responding with extra manpower, engines, and water shuttles. Due to the intensity of fire, heavy smoke, and combustible explosions, fire attack crews set up a defensive approach on the structure. The fire took about 5 hours to out and the estimated dollar loss will likely exceed $1 million. Nobody was injured and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.