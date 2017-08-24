Thursday, August 24th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Joseph Thornton, 36, who was arrested after he tried to shoplift a hatchet by placing it in his underwear.

According to Walmart employees, Thornton swiped the hatchet by concealing it in his boxers and attaching it to the drawstrings of his sweatpants.

He also swiped socks, a hat, clothes, a speaker and a USB cable.

Police arrested Thornton who said he messed up and needed clothes because he said he’s homeless, saying “it gets old being in the same clothes.”

Thornton was arrested on charges including petty theft and carrying a concealed weapon without a license.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

A distracted motor scooter driver in China, who drove into a sinkhole, because he was busy looking at his phone.

Surveillance video shows the sink hole open in the road.

A few seconds later a man riding a motor scooter and looking down at his phone instead of the road, rides directly into the hole.

The man was able to climb out of the hole and did not sustain any serious injuries.

The sinkhole reportedly measured 16 feet wide, 26 feet long and more than 6 feet deep.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Marcus Colon, 23, who finished up his nine month stint behind bars by striking a corrections officer and getting arrested all over again.

As Colon was being escorted out of the Bridgeport Correctional Center in Connecticut, he punched a corrections officer just as he’s leaving and he’s right back in prison all over again.

When the corrections officer told Colon, “Don’t come back,” Colon turned around and punched him.

Other corrections officers immediately came to the aide of the guard, hitting Colon with pepper spray and dragging him back to a cell.

Colon was charged with interfering with an officer, assault on a public safety officer, breach of peace and disorderly conduct.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

William Henry Dewberry III, a pastor in Memphis, Tennessee, who is taking heat after he posted on Instagram that he wants to “eat Nicki Minaj’s booty like groceries.”

Dewberry III, who is listed on Facebook as an elder at the Church Of God In Christ in Memphis, Tennessee appears to be the man behind the hungry comments.

However, he denies the post saying, “Saints, I need your help. Somebody created a fake Instagram page under my name.

I don’t know who did this. But, this needs to come down ASAP! May somebody report this IMMEDIATELY! I did not create this. I already have an Instagram page, and this one ain’t me!!!!”

Odd, the owner of that account has been posting photos of Dewberry and his loved ones regularly since January 2016. Hmmm?