Friday, August 25th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Hip-hop star Joey Bada$$, who chose to be rebellious during Monday’s solar eclipse, by not wearing protective eyewear, and now has had to cancel several concert dates.

The singer suggested that staring into the sun is fine … because if our ancestors did it, why couldn’t he?

After tweeting that he was gazing at the sun without protective eyewear during the eclipse, he announced on Twitter that he canceled his Cleveland, Chicago, and Toronto opening performances for “Logic’s Everybody’s tour.”

His Tweet said “Due to unforeseen circumstances, my Cleveland, Chicago & Toronto shows on the #EverybodyTour are cancelled.” No word on if the “unforeseen circumstances” were due to blindness from doing what he was told not to do.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Quinderris Brown, 17, an Alabama teen who failed in his attempt to car jack a vehicle, because he couldn’t drive a manual transmission.

The victim said Brown pointed a handgun and demanded the victim’s phone, tablet and car keys.

Brown tried to drive away in the car, however, was unable to operate a car with a manual transmission.

He left the tablet and the keys in the car and fled on foot.

The victim used a tracking app for the phone and that lead police to Brown’s location.

He was arrested as an adult on first-degree robbery.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Matthew Wayne Anthony, 35, who got high on drugs, then passed out behind the wheel before crashing into a rehab center in Florida.

Anthony got high from some drugs he’d taken, then went for a drive.

He passed out while driving and his car rolled through the fence before striking the Island Health and Rehabilitation Center.

A 64-year-old woman sleeping in the dormitory room at the time was hit by the front of the car and received minor injuries.

Charges are pending.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Alex Boivin, 30, who recently had his Twitter account suspended after he sexually harassed Tony the Tiger.

Earlier this month, the Tony the Tiger Twitter account, @realtonytiger, tweeted out a GIF of milk being poured into a bowl of Frosted Flakes.

They tagged the post with #blushing and commented on how attractive the cartoon tiger looked on the box.

Alex Boivin then replied to the tweet with “I’d *%#@ that tiger.”

@Realtonytiger reported that to Twitter, who then notified Boivin that he had violated the Twitter Rules, so they temporarily limited his account.