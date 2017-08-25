Grace Reliant Heartland Idol Finalists!
Congratulations to our latest Grace Reliant Heartland Idol finalists:
Port Cape
o Dollette Hall
o Coby Powers
o Peighton Robinson (People’s Choice)
Pulaski County Fair
o Sarah Miller
o Amanda Stephens
o Kyle Gardner (People’s Choice)
They will move on to the finals at the SEMO District Fair where only one will win that $1000 cash and a professional recording session with the Brothers Walker from the Voice!
Who’s next? Come to our next semifinal at Benton Neighbor Days on Saturday, September 2nd at 6 p.m.
The Grace Reliant Heartland Idol quest continues with Grace Reliant, Dreyer Electric and K103!