Congratulations to our latest Grace Reliant Heartland Idol finalists:

Port Cape

o Dollette Hall

o Coby Powers

o Peighton Robinson (People’s Choice)



Pulaski County Fair

o Sarah Miller

o Amanda Stephens

o Kyle Gardner (People’s Choice)

They will move on to the finals at the SEMO District Fair where only one will win that $1000 cash and a professional recording session with the Brothers Walker from the Voice!

Who’s next? Come to our next semifinal at Benton Neighbor Days on Saturday, September 2nd at 6 p.m.

The Grace Reliant Heartland Idol quest continues with Grace Reliant, Dreyer Electric and K103!