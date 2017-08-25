Louisville Slugger to a Vehicle

A Sikeston woman Faces Felony Charges. On Tuesday, August 22, at around 5:18 P.M., Officers with Sikeston DPS responded to the 400 block of John R Blvd in due to a disturbance. Upon arrival they learned a group of people parked in their vehicle were approached by another group carrying bats. As they tried to drive away 37 year old Roshanna Isom, Shattered the driver’s side window covering the occupants in broken glass. As the driver drove away a second person broke the passenger side window out. The driver said they “put their heads down and drove south. But as they driving his vehicle struck two juveniles. The driver said he didn’t know he hit anyone since he couldn’t see. The first juvenile struck by the vehicle had moderate injuries and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau. The second one has more serious injuries and was flown to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Both are expected to recover from their injuries. Isom was arrested and charged with property damage and child endangerment with a $35,000 dollar bond cash or surety,