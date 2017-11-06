Pemiscot Fugitive Found

After being missing nearly three weeks, one of the two Pemiscot County Jail escapees has been found in New Orleans. Reports from the Southeast Missourian say that Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell was contacted on Saturday by the U.S. Marshals Service saying 27 year old William Carter, of Kennett, was arrested in New Orleans. Greenwell said there were no details of the arrest given. He also says that Two Pemiscot County deputies and an investigator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control will travel to New Orleans to interview Carter.