Both Wanted Fugitives Found and in Custody

After nearly 3 weeks of searching, the second jail escapee has been captured in New Orleans. 41 year old Joseph Latamondeer was arrested without incident yesterday morning. Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell Tells KZIM KSIM that both wanted fugitives were captured in New Orleans and Pemiscot County is working on the extradition process.

Both men have the additional charge of Escaping from Confinement. Greenwell said this is the first jailbreak they’ve had in 20 years.