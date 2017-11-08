Traffic Stop Leads to History Making Drug Bust

A traffic stop on interstate 55 results in a drug arrest. Last Wednesday at about 2 pm, a Missouri State Highway Patrolmen stopped a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan for a traffic violation. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Interstate 55, in New Madrid County. During the traffic stop the Driver, 27 year old Angel Larar-Esteban of Phoenix, displayed unusual behavior that caused the Trooper to become suspicious. During a consent search of the vehicle the trooper found 4.8 pounds of pure Fentanyl with an estimated street value of more than $3 million. To date, this is the largest Fentanyl seizure in the state of Missouri. Larar-Esteban was arrested for felony drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child.