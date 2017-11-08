Two Arrested in Connection to a Shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting on South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on October 19th. 21 year old Deion Phillips, and 24 year old Travon Starnes have each been charged with the class A felonies of robbery in the first degree, the class A felonies of assault in the first degree, the class A felonies of unlawful use of a weapon, the class D felonies of the unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the unclassified felonies of armed criminal action which has been attached to each of the A felony counts for each defendant. A class A felony carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and up to 30 years or life in the Department of Corrections. They both have bonds set at $150,000.