Wednesday, November 8th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Julie Parrish, an Oregon state representative who helped get a distracted driving law on the books, just got a ticket for …(wait for it) distracted driving.

Parrish picked up her phone to look for directions — something that is illegal under the new law, and was spotted by police.

She was pulled over and issued a ticket, which is $265 for the first offense.

Parrish said her experience serves as a good reminder to drivers and to show officers are enforcing the law.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

April Forest, a 27 year-old Florida woman, who was posing as a prostitute and ended up getting arrested by a cop posing as a John.

Forest posed as a prostitute with the intent to rob her “clients.”

However, the fake prostitute had no idea her “fake client” was a real cop.

Three cops arrived at the scheduled meeting place and spotted her in a parking lot talking to a man, who tried to flee when he saw them.

Get this—even the weapon she used was even fake.

The only thing real in this story is that she was arrested, but it wasn’t for prostitution.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Keithrick Williams, 41, who swiped an expensive Maserati, then drove it to a local movie theater and took in a movie.

Georgia sheriff’s office said a deputy spotted the vehicle and radioed in for more deputies to join him.

When Williams emerged from the theater and got into the car he was arrested.

He was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possessing a weapon during a crime.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Brian Bissonnette, 48, who has been forced to resign his position as the executive director of the World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri after he was arrested for lewd behavior.

Bissonnette was named in 20 ordinance violations of lewd and immoral conduct stemming from allegedly standing next to a Redbox movie dispenser in Eureka, MO and flashing people renting and returning movies.

He is now set to go on trial in St. Louis County Circuit Court.