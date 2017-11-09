Intense Manhunt Underway

An intense man hunt is underway after an inmate escaped from custody overnight. Sheriff Richard Stephens, said that 21 year old Corey Hause was arrested for a traffic warrant on Thursday. Allegedly he swallowed something causing him to vomit. He was then taken by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital. On the way back to the jail the squad car began having mechanical problem. When a second deputy came to assist Hause who was wearing handcuffs and a belly chain ask to use the restroom, as the two deputies were escorting him back to the car from the restroom, he managed to escape their grip and ran across Highway 60 and into the woods. The escape happened at 1:43 am and officers are not only concerned about an inmate being loose they are also concerned for Hause’s safety because it’s cold. If you see hause call 911 immediately.