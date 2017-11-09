Local Law Enforcement Seeking Public Help

A wanted felon is missing and the Cape Girardeau Police Department is asking for your help finding him. 28 year old Anthony Wilson, is wanted on a felony warrant for dangerous drugs along with three misdemeanor warrants and his bond is set at $60,000. He is known to be violent and known to resist arrest. He is also known to have multiple addresses in Cape Girardeau. If you have any information pertaining to Wilson’s whereabouts you are urged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621, or the anonymize tip line at 573-339-6313.