Thursday, November 9th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Anyone, who’s willing to fork out $700 for Moschino’s new dress that looks just like a dry cleaner’s bag.

That’s right, for the low-low price of $700, you can look like you’re wearing the plastic bag your dry cleaner uses to protect your freshly laundered shirts and blouses.

It’s actually just a clear bag that says, “Moschino’s Cleaners,” “Quality and Professionalism” and “Free pick up and delivery.”

The dress, from Moschino’s Fall 2017 collection, is available at the U.K. luxury retail site Browns.

The best part, the care instructions state, “Do not wash/Do not dry clean.”

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Galileo Francisco, 60, who was arrested on several charges after his wife tripped over a child’s shopping cart, so he pulled out his gun.

Francisco became upset after his wife tripped over a small shopping cart being pushed by a young child inside a Reading, PA, area grocery store.

Francisco then pointed the gun at another customer before a manager pushed it away.

Officers arrived as Francisco was checking out.

They said he ignored all of their commands and forcibly resisted their attempts to arrest him.

He was taken into custody without further incident and charged with possession of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Dauntarius Williams, 21, who vandalized his own car, then admitted to filing a false police report.

Williams, who is black, confessed to spraying racist graffiti such as “go home,” “date your own kind,” and “die” on his own car as a Halloween prank.

Williams admitted to Kansas police, “The whole situation got out of hand when it shouldn’t have even started.

It was just a Halloween prank that got out of hand.

I wish I could go back to that night, but I can’t.

I just want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for the pain and news I have brought you all.”

The action happened on Kansas State University campus and lead to an FBI investigation.

No word on if Williams will be facing charges.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Casey Lynn Willey, 27, who attached the bouncer of a Florida country night club with an 12-pack of PBR.

Wiley refused to leave when the bar closed at 3.a.m. and wanted to keep partying.

When the bouncer told her it’s time to go home, she refused, then 10 minutes later she hit him with a 12-pack of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer.

Police arrived and handcuffed Wiley.

She tried to sneak away while the police were finishing up their report of the assault.

Willey then refused to give her name or date of birth to police, and was behaving violently and yelling profanities.

The bouncer didn’t press charges and Wiley was charged with disorderly conduct.