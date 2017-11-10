Man Wanted For Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Found

A wanted sex offender has been found. The Illinois State Police District 22 says that at about 8:05 a.m. officers from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department took Michael A. Lafond into custody. He was wanted on a warrant for Failure to register as a Sex Offender and fled on foot from a traffic stop on I-24milepost 7. A local resident saw a person matching Lafond’s description walking across a field along Deer Ridge Road and called the police. Officers from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department found him and took him into custody without incident. The Illinois State Police would like to thank everyone for staying vigilant during the search.