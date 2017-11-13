SEMO Fair wishes to congratulate two young men for receiving the 2017 Youth in Agriculture Award, provided by Faune Riggin and River Radio Group.

One award was presented to a youth in FFA and the other a youth in 4H. The FFA winner is Lane Bollinger and 4H was Wyatt Russell.

The Youth in Agriculture Award is decided on several points, and is based on the observation of agriculture participants all week during the fair. Aspects considered include results in the show ring, sportsmanship and showmanship exhibited in the show ring, barn and toward fellow exhibitors, and more. These two young men earned these awards with their positive and mature attitudes, quality of production and overall sportsmanship. Congratulations!