Human Remains Found in a Private Lake

After draining a lake, authorities found, human remains that are believed to belong to a missing Poplar Bluff man. Reports from the Southeast Missourian say that Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said with a search warrant they began draining the lake on Tuesday. On Wednesday Dr. Russell Deidiker analyzed the remains determining that they belonged to a male younger than 40 years old with a height range of 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches. Authorities believe they belong to 32 year old Edward (Acie) Goodwin who went missing on June 29, 2015 and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and was last seen on County Road 572 which is near the lake. Deidiker said a DNA analysis will be performed to determine the “exact identity of whose remains these are.