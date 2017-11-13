Two Men Force Two Children into Their Vehicle

Two men are facing charges after forcing children into their vehicle on Saturday. Malden Police Chief Jarrett Bullock, said two 13-year-old juveniles were at a bonfire at a neighbor’s house when they decided to go for a walk to check on a friend. As they were walking down an alley two middle aged men thought the two kids were doing something wrong so the threatened them, forced them to the car and took them back to where they came from. The parents were upset and reported them. Both men were arrested and face charges of assault second degree, kidnapping and child endangerment.