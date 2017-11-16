Anna Man Guilty of Threatening Police Officer and Resisting Arrest

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds announced the conviction of Roderick Hileman of Anna. He was found guilty yesterday after a three day jury trial on three counts of Obstructing a Peace Officer, one count of Escape, and one count of Aggravated Assault, In the early morning hours of July 20, 2015, he threatened an Anna Police Officer in the parking lot of an Anna business. Hileman then pulled away from police as he was being arrested and fled on foot. He was arrested following a brief foot pursuit. A sentencing hearing has been set for November 30, at the Union County Courthouse. The Class A Misdemeanors carry a maximum penalty of one year in jail.