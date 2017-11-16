Wanted Felon on the Run

A wanted rapist is on the run and the Cape Girardeau Police department needs your help with finding him. Officers say that 38 year old Steven J. Miller, is wanted on felony warrants for 1st Degree Rape and 2nd Degree Domestic Assault, as well as misdemeanor warrants for property damage and stealing. He has addresses and associates in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston. His bond is $50,000 plus special conditions. If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Miller you are urged to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621 or the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313.