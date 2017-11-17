Man Wanted in two Counties for Stolen Checks

Both the McCracken and Graves County Sheriff’s departments are looking for a wanted man and they need you’re your help finding him. 27 year old Jeremy Kendrick, is wanted for criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree out of McCracken County and will soon have the same charges in Graves County. If you have any information pertaining to his whereabouts, you are urged to call the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.