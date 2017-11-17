Sikeston Men wanted for robbery

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is looking for two men with connections to a robbery and need your help finding them. 20 year old Jamal Oscar and 18 year old “Dre” Eugene Savage both have warrants through the Scott County Circuit Court for first-degree assault and first-degree robbery with a bond set at $50,000 each. On Sunday officers responded to a robbery complaint at a sonic on 216 N Main St. Upon arrival, they met with the employee who had a laceration to their facial area and the back of their head. The victim said that after closing at about 11:22 pm two men in black struck her in the face took the deposit bag and ran away as she was walking to her car. If you have any information on this case call the Sikeston DPS (573)471-4711 or their Sheriff’s Department.