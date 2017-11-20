Kennett Police are on the search for a man who is considered armed and dangerous, and they need your help bringing him to justice. Police say that 39 year old Johnny Philipps is known to frequent Steele, Gosnell and Blytheville areas. He is suspected of shooting a man in the chest near the intersection of Washington and Walnut Streets yesterday at about 8 p.m. The Victim has been flown to a Memphis hospital but his name and condition hasn’t been released. Phillips is 5’6” tall and weighs 190 pounds. If you have any information pertaining to this case you are urged to call your local law enforcement or the Kennett Police Department at (573) 888-4622, and if you see him do not approach him.