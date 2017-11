A man is wanted on Felony Drug Charges and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding him. 29 year old Chaz Caneer, has warrants for drug offenses, including Possession of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia, numerous traffic charges, Fleeing or Evading Police, and Leaving the Scene of an accident. If you have any information pertaining to Caneer’s whereabouts you are urged to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Dept. at 270-444-4719.