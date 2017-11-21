Poplar Bluff House Fire

A house fire in Poplar Bluff, started yesterday on Spring and Mill. A man who lives in the home said he was with a client when he heard about the fire. This is when he rushed to the home and a neighbor handed him baking soda to put out the flames with a friend of his ran to the green house to get a hose to help. The resident said he thinks a space heater caught the rug on fire. The house had no visible damage and Poplar Bluff Fire Chief Ralph Stucker says the house had been converted into apartments. He also said said a woman who lived upstairs had black soot around her nose and mouth and had to be treated for smoke inhalation. She is in her 50s and is immobile. The Red Cross will find the family shelter for the night because the power has been turned off to the home and a fire inspector is scheduled to visit the home today.