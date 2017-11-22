Hopkinsville Couple Arrested on Meth Charges

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department’s Drug Division arrested a Hopkinsville, couple Monday night on drug charges seizing a large quantity of Methamphetamine. A drug investigation began earlier this month after officers got information that a Hopkinsville man, known as “Terp” was supplying McCracken County residents with Methamphetamine. Detectives were able to identify him as 43 year old Kevin Terpening of Hopkinsville. They also learned that he had prior convictions for burglary, bail jumping, fleeing or evading the police, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a felon, manufacturing Methamphetamine 2nd offense, trafficking Methamphetamine and numerous other felony and misdemeanor offenses. Officers found terpening and a female identified as Melissa Cusano at local gas station and detained them. Officers found both had possession of meth and paraphernalia with an estimated street value of more than $63,000. Both were charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia