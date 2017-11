A crash on Interstate 55 occurred in the southbound lanes of the roadway on Sunday at the 97 mile marker, Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said the Cape Girardeau Police Department is working the crash. Due to a second crash involving an suv and a semi truck near the emergency scene. The Cape Girardeau Fire department would like to remind everybody to pay attention to other vehicles when driving past emergency vehicles at work.