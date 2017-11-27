Monday, November 27th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

An unidentified, would-be entrepreneur, who was arrested after he posted a picture of the cannabis he wanted to sell on Facebook.

The dopey dealer posted a picture of his cannabis for sale on a Facebook page called “Portsmouth Cannabis” to try and sell it.

Officers were alerted to the post and quickly identified the location using evidence from the photo.

After the cannabis was seized, Detective Superintendent Paul Barton, the Head of Serious and Organized Crime at Hampshire police, replied to the post saying, “10/10 for entrepreneurial skills – 0/10 for intelligence.”

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Troy Alexander Duncan, 22, who forgot the basic rule if you’re transporting drugs, don’t draw attention to yourself.

While police were investigating a burglary, they noticed

a red Mustang driving quickly down the road and then swerving around the parked patrol cars before coming to an abrupt stop.

Police went to Duncan’s car and found a large Mason jar full of marijuana sitting in the backseat.

A further search of Duncan’s car revealed 11 more Mason jars of marijuana, a bag of Xanax pills and a bag containing strips of LSD.

Police probably wouldn’t have even know Duncan had the drugs if he would have driven more prudently.

He faces several charges, including possession of a hallucinogen, marijuana possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A unidentified 46-year-old intruder, who was arrested after he broke into a home in North Lanarkshire, Scotland and fell asleep covered in Doritos.

The police department tweeted, “A thief broke into a house on Corsewall St, decided on a pit stop, ate half a pie and fell asleep covered in Doritos.

He woke up in cuffs #fingerlickinggood.”

He will now be sleeping in their jail on breaking-and-entry charges.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Prescott Valley Police Department Chief of Police Bryan Jarrell, who lost his gun at a library.

The chief was attending a town council meeting, and entered the restroom at the Prescott Valley Library to change his clothes.

Jarrell said he accidentally left his 9mm Glock in a restroom stall.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in retrieving the weapon.