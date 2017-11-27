Wanted Fugitive Found During Traffic Stop

A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a wanted fugitive. On November 25th at about 2:15 A.M, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations on oaks road. Deputies then made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and identified the passenger as 26 year old Ryan Mayfield of Paducah who had arrest warrants out of Kentucky for a Mandatory reentry supervision violation and Tennessee for aggravated robbery and Kidnapping. While Deputies were searching the vehicle, they found a set of digital scales containing a quantity of methamphetamine. He was charged with Buying or Selling Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd offense.