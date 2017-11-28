Deputies Respond to a Fatal Farming Accident

A farming accident resulted in the death of a Cuba area man last night. Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says that at about 11:00 AM deputies responded to a report of a farming accident on KY 94 between the Cuba and Lynnville communities. 71 year old Ronald Alderdice, was found under an all-terrain vehicle and was later pronounced dead by the Graves County Coroner’s Office. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office and Graves County Coroner’s Office were assisted at the scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Cuba Fire Department and the Kentucky State Police.