Southern Illinois University Discuses Reorganization Plans

The chancellor of Southern Illinois University wants to eliminate academic departments and department heads amid plummeting enrollment and deteriorating finances. Chancellor Carlo Montemagno announced his plan earlier this month. He says it would move related areas of study under the same roofs and foster easier collaboration. He also says that eliminating department heads would save the university $2.3 million annually. His plan aims to save money, but he also sees the reorganization as an opportunity to make the university’s academic offerings more attractive to prospective students. Some faculty members support the plan, saying reorganization is long overdue. Opponents say eliminating departments will unleash complications. Montemagno hopes to implement the changes by July 2018.