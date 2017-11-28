Tuesday, November 28th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Stephen Titland, 49, who learned If you’re going to break into a vehicle, make sure it isn’t an unmarked Sheriff’s Office vehicle and that there aren’t deputies inside that vehicle.

Titland tried to break into car in Florida.

His first mistake was that someone was still in the vehicle.

His second mistake—they weren’t just anyone; they were members of the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Strategic Targeted Area Response team.

Needless to say, Titland was arrested.

Analysts positively identified him as the same man from the previous night’s attempted burglaries.

Titland had several prior arrests and was on felony probation for a burglary/criminal mischief conviction in Pinellas County, Florida.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Julie Gagne, 47, from Barrington, Illinois, who was arrested for reporting her SUV stolen—then torched it.

Gagne reported her Infiniti QX70 stolen, but police found it about a mile and a half away and on fire.

During their investigation they learned Gagne had recently purchased an X15 Flamethrower, which is legal in most of the U.S.

When police mentioned that to her, Gagne retracted the report that her SUV was stolen and admitted to torching the vehicle.

Gagne turned herself in to Schaumburg, IL police with the legal assistance of an attorney.

She was charged with arson, disorderly conduct, and filing a false police report.

No motive was given.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

An unidentified man and woman, who crashed into a tree while having drunk, naked sex behind the wheel.

Luckily their three-month-old baby in the backseat wasn’t hurt.

Authorities say a man, who was drunk, naked, and having sex with a woman, missed a curve and struck a tree.

Witnesses told troopers both the man and woman were naked when they left the vehicle.

The unidentified man was arrested for felony driving under the influence, vehicular assault and child endangerment.

Police also said the man has three prior DUI convictions.

No word on if the woman was charged.

The baby was fine, with the exception of years of psychiatric therapy.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

An unidentified 61-year-old guy in Queens, New York, who stabbed his girlfriend’s brother last week during a fight over who to invite to Thanksgiving dinner.

The siblings started fighting about Thanksgiving guests, and the boyfriend allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the brother in the chest.

The brother, who is 54, was originally taken to the hospital in stable condition, but his condition has deteriorated and authorities say he’s not expected to live.

The situation remains under investigation.

The boyfriend could be facing murder charges if the girlfriend’s brother dies.