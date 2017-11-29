Cape Girardeau County Grass Fires

Yesterday kept several crews busy when a 50 acre grass fire took place in Cape Girardeau County. The area on fire was in the 600 block of Sassafras Lane off of Cape Girardeau County Road 413, and was spotted by a volunteer fireman who saw the smoke as he was driving on Interstate 55. North County, Fruitland, and Millersville fire departments were all working the fire, but due to winds ended up having to fight two additional small fires northeast and northwest of this 50-acre fire. These fires were about five to 10 acres each and entered a wooded area. Currently, the fire’s cause is unknown, and Cape Girardeau County Commission issued a no burn advisory until the fire danger has significantly decreased. Emergency management says the grass along the highways is very dry and campers and hunters should be careful.