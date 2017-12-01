Anna Man Sentenced to Prison for Possession of Weapon by Felon

An Anna man has been sentenced to Prison for the illegal possession of a weapon. Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds announced today that 21 year old Irphan Gage Khurana of Anna has been sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on one count of Unlawful Possession of Weapon by a Felon, a Class 2 Felony. Khurana will also serve a two (2) year period of Mandatory Supervised Release. He was arrested by Anna Police in October 2017 after he was found to be in possession of a handgun at an Anna residence in the 500 block of South Street.