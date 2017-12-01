Friday, December 1st, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

An unidentified child, who was trying to kill bed bugs, sparked an apartment building fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage.

Cincinnati fire officials say the fire began when the teen lit a match after dousing a bed bug with alcohol in an attempt to kill a bed bug.

Luckily no one was injured by the fire.

However, six apartment units were damaged in the fire that displaced three adults and five children.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Israel Rangel, 38, who stole a Ferrari from a California dealership, then got caught when he asked people for gas money.

Rangel wandered into a Ferrari and Maserati dealership and he saw a Ferrari 458 Spider in their garage for service.

He saw the keys on the seat, so he broke in and swiped the nearly $300,000 sports car.

When he pulled into a gas station a few days later and started asking people if he could get a little money for gas, someone got suspicious and called police.

Rangel fled before police arrived and was found hiding in some bushes behind a Holiday Inn nearby and arrested him.

He was charged with felony vehicle theft and several other charges as well.

Some good news for the owner of the Ferrari.

The insurance company cut her a check for the trashed vehicle. She used the money to buy a 2018 Lamborghini Huracán.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

In another story about stolen cars…

Four car thieves in Utah, who told police “Mr. Tesla” said it was okay to swipe several pricey Teslas.

The thieves made off with three $80,000 models by breaking into a dealership and stealing the fobs.

Police tracked down the first suspect in a stolen Tesla and found him to be in possession of keys, the dealership’s business license and a check for $49,500 made out to Tesla.

Later police said, another stolen Tesla happened to drive right by them.

As luck would have it, it ran out of battery power a few moments later, so police easily picked up the 27-year-old female suspect.

Apparently she forgot about the whole “never return to the scene of the crime” thing.

The third Tesla was spotted parked outside a liquor store.

A man and woman were apprehended, despite claiming they were part of the “Tesla family.”

The woman said she received the high-priced vehicle from “Mr. Tesla” himself.

The four unidentified suspects were arrested on a variety of charges.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

More car shenanigans…

Scott Rapson, 21, who learned if you’re going to do doughnuts with your car, don’t do then when police are present.

Rapson fled the scene of a crash following a domestic incident.

When deputies arrived, they found Rapson doing “doughnuts,” in the roadway. Rapson raced back and forth past deputies and made it clear he was not going to stop.

So police deployed three sets of stop sticks, which punctured his tires, causing him to go off the road into a ditch.

Why was he doing such a stupid stunt in-front of police?

He was drunk.

Officers said his BAC was .1, considered intoxicated in Florida with a level of 0.08 percent or higher.