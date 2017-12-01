A woman is wanted on multiple offences and the Cape Girardeau Police Department needs your help finding her. 23 year old Kewanna Johnson-Gray has active warrants for probation violation, fraud and larceny. She is also a suspect in numerous other crimes including stealing, forgery, and trespassing. She is known to have addresses and associates in the Cape Girardeau and Sikeston areas. If you have any information pertaining to Johnson-Gray’s Whereabouts you are urged to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621, or the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313.