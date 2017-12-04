East Prairie man killed in head-on collision

An East Prairie man was killed in a head-on collision Friday morning around 640 in New Madrid County, on Missouri Highway 80, three miles east of Matthews. 73-year old Jane F. Siegler, of Matthews was westbound when her car crossed the center line and struck the eastbound vehicle driven by 39-year old Bryan L. Philips, of East Prairie head-on. Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:27 a.m. by New Madrid County coroner George DeLisle and transported to the New Madrid County Morgue. Siegler received serious injuries and flown to a hospital in Memphis. She was wearing her seatbelt Phillips was not buckled in.