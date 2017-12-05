A Mounds City Woman is going to prison for Possession and theft…

43-year old Teresa Anne Cooper of Mounds City will spend concurrent terms of 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and 364 days in the Pulaski County Detention Center for Theft. Pulaski County State’s Attorney Jim Flummer says Cooper’s sentences were pursuant to a plea agreement.  The convictions were for incidents which occurred in Mound City in June of 2017. Cooper was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim of the theft.

