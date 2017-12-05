Tuesday, December 5th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Two unidentified men, ages 21 and 20, who were arrested after they showed up in Milwaukee for a court date, parked in the police chief’s parking spot and got caught with drugs.

Police say two men pulled into the lot for a municipal court hearing, drove beyond the “Do Not Enter” signs, and parked in the police chief’s spot.

A city worker noticed the car and the strong scent of marijuana coming from it.

Officers were notified and pot and heroin were in plain view in the center console.

The two men were taken into custody on drug charges.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

John Gomes, 51, whose attempt at learning to forge his own sword led to a fire that damaged 32 buildings in Cohoes, New York, displacing at least 18 people.

Gomes told authorities he wanted to imitate a stunt he’d seen on TV.

He was trying to create a sword — something he’d seen done in the TV show, “Forged in Fire.”

Sadly he did this on a very windy day and his own fire got out of control and spread several blocks, damaging 32 buildings.

The fire took firefighters six hours to get the fire under control.

Police charged Gomes with fourth-degree arson and reckless endangerment.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Demolitions professionals, Adamo Group, whose attempt to bring down the Pontiac Silverdome were thwarted by failed wiring.

The famed building that housed the Lions and Pistons was supposed to be imploded yesterday.

There were a series of bright flashes that chased each other around the condemned stadium, emitting dozens of plumes of smoke.

But, then … nothing.

Roughly 10% of the explosive charges did not detonate due to a wiring issue.

A trio of Adamo employees who were watching Sunday’s implosion turned to each other once the debris had settled and said, “That didn’t work.”

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

An unidentified commuter in China, who was arrested for painting a straight arrow in a turning lane on the road, because he thought it would make his commute faster.

The man complained, “I saw the straight lane was always packed with cars, while the turning left lane has a lot of space, so I thought changing the signs would make my commute smoother.”

So he grabbed a can of white paint, a paint brush and painted an arrow to allow vehicles to got left or straight.

He was fined 1,000 yuan (US$150). BTW, the traffic signs on the road have now been changed back to normal.