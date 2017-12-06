THE FALL DEER SEASON WAS A GOOD ONE FOR MISSOURI HUNTERS…

Their harvest in the antlerless portion of the fall firearms deer season was significantly better than last year. Hunters took 77-hundred-28 deer between December 1st and 3rd, 12-hundred-25 more than they harvested in 2016. The top counties were Callaway with 250 deer and Macon with 212. We can’t go any farther back than 2016 for comparisons because that’s when the Missouri Department of Conservation shrank the length of the season from 12 days, to three. Deer hunting isn’t as fruitful around here. Hunters took 2 in Cape Girardeau County, 1 in Bollinger, 4 in Perry County, but 108 in St. Francois County. For now, archery season continues through January 15th.