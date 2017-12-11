FARMERS SUFFERING LOSSES FROM DICAMBA ARE ATTENDING A TOWN HALL MEETING TODAY

The informational session is being held at the Miner Convention Center. Attorney Don Downing is answering questions and drumming up a little business at the same time. The civil litigator is a native of Kennett. Dicamba is a weed-killer developed by Monsanto. It’s been at the center of controversy for the last couple of years. Farmers say, when the wind blows it across the road, dicamba is damaging their crops. It’s also right in the middle of controversy over genetically modified soybean or cotton plants. Crop scientists at the University of Missouri and Iowa State University, among others, have come under attack after speaking out. They say more testing is needed before dicamba is cleared of some of the claims. Damage reports have been received from Mississippi to Minnesota – but the problems seem to be the worst in Missouri, Arkansas and Tennessee.