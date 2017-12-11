First Presbyterian Church in Cape to welcome first female pastor

Southeast Missourian

The new pastor of First Presbyterian Church at 235 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, Ellen Gurnon, will be the first female pastor there since its founding in 1835. Gurnon said being the first female pastor has sort of become her role, as she’s been the first at the previous two churches she’s helmed. But she said she is anticipating this congregation will be a good fit. Gurnon comes to Cape Girardeau after serving a church in Iowa for nine years, then a church in Springfield, Missouri, for 14 years. Gurnon officially begins her role today and will lead her first worship service Dec. 17.