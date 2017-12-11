ONE BOOTHEEL COMMUNITY IS DEVELOPING A REPUTATION FOR ITS CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION

We say New Madrid and you think river town, or earthquake – or when will that new steel plant open. New Madrid also has an annual Christmas celebration which is one of the best anywhere. It started with free tours of the town’s historic sites last weekend. Saturday was also Christmas parade day. An estimated 300 to 400 people toured the Hunter-Dawson home where the display was Christmas of the 1860s. The house was lit by oil lamps, the fireplace mantles decorated with freshgreenery and the dining room table set for Christmas dinner. After the parade Saturday afternoon, the community south of Sikeston put on a light show, with lamp posts decorated and the courthouse lawn lit up. This is something new Madrid does every year – and, by now, they’re pretty good at it.