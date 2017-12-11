SEMO REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION NAMES NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission (SEMO RPC) has named Barry Horst as its new Executive Director, effective Jan. 1, 2018. Horst will fill the vacancy created by Chauncy Buchheits’ retirement. Horst comes to the SEMO RPC from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) in Sikeston where he served as District Design Engineer. Horst will be actively involved in leading the development of programs and services that strengthen economic development in the seven counties the Commission includes. Horst attained a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.