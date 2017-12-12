Cape man sentenced to 50 years in prison in shooting case

A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Monday for first-degree assault and armed criminal action stemming from a 2014 shooting. Judge Ben Lewis sentenced 33-year old Tommy Joe Davis III to 30 years in prison on the assault conviction and 20 years on the armed criminal action conviction. The sentences will run consecutively, Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh says a jury convicted Davis on Nov. 8 of shooting Christopher Watson in the stomach at Watson’s home on Olive Street in Cape Girardeau. The jury took 16 minutes to convict Davis.