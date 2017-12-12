City IDs parks projects; details yet not finalized for park tax
Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau city officials have not ironed out all the details about listed projects that would be funded over 15 years if voters extend a parks/stormwater tax next April. Design plans and construction schedules have not been developed. Mayor Harry Rediger says he and city manager Scott Meyer believe the three-eighths-cent sales tax will generate the money needed, along with issuance of bonds, to fund $27.1 million in parks projects and $10.6 million in stormwater projects. The tax also would provide more than $1.22 million annually for parks and stormwater operations and maintenance. The council voted at its Dec. 4 meeting to place the tax-extension measure on the April 3 ballot.
Proposed parks/stormwater projects include:
Parks projects – New aquatics complex, $6 million – New youth ball field complex, $4.5 million – Capaha Park improvements, $2.5 million – Cape Splash Phase 3, $2 million – Parks equipment/fleet, $2 million – Arena Park improvements, $1.5 million – Shawnee Parks sports complex renovations, $1.5 million – Trail improvements, $1.5 million – Parking overlays, $1 million – Osage Centre enhancements, $800,000 – Two new South Cape Girardeau neighborhood parks, $800,000 – Shawnee Park Center addition, $650,000 – Red Star neighborhood park, $500,000 – Cape Rock Park improvements, $500,000 – Golf course enhancements, $350,000 – New restrooms $350,000 – City cemeteries improvements, $250,000 – River Heritage Museum renovation, $200,000 – Fort D Park improvements, $200,000 – Stormwater projects – Good Hope Watershed, $3.5 million – Arena Creek Watershed, $3.08 million – Lisa Branch Watershed, $1.79 million – Capaha Watershed, $1.18 million – Scivally Branch Watershed, $461,000 – C-4 (Camellia area) Ditch Watershed, $383,000 – Trail creek bank projects, $160,000 – Airport drainage project, $85,000
Source: city of Cape Girardeau